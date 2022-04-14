हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhagwant Mann

Arvind Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann a superhit duo; BJP, SAD jealous of them: Raghav Chadha

AAP’s Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha has accused the BJP and SAD of resorting to assassination of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. 

Arvind Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann a superhit duo; BJP, SAD jealous of them: Raghav Chadha
File Photo

AAP’s Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha has accused the BJP and SAD of resorting to assassination of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. “I think today after looting & destroying Punjab, these fired bullets have now resorted to character assassination of an elected CM. I condemn it & I'd like to say that Bhagwant Mann's character is purer than 24 karat gold,” he said.

“They are the same people who used to say before the election that Arvind Kejriwal has a dark complexion and Bhagwant Mann has bad habits. They used to make personal attacks. AAP, Arvind Kejriwal & Bhagwant Mann replied to them through their work,” Chadha added.

Chadha further said that there are some fired bullets of Punjab politics whose time is up, and they're unable to digest their loss in 2022 polls. So, they are speaking nonsense.

On the issue of Delhi CM and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal's meeting with senior Punjab officials, he said, “BJP, SAD, or Congress are jealous of Arvind Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann duo. It's a superhit duo. They cast an evil eye on this duo & level allegations.” 

Earlier, the opposition had accused that the Punjab government is being run through ‘remote control’ from Delhi. (With agency inputs)

 

Bhagwant MannArvind KejriwalRaghav ChadhaPunjabPunjab Government
