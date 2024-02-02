Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann Lead Big AAP Protests On Chandigarh Mayor Polls: Top 10 Developments

The political landscape has been charged with tension as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lock horns over the contentious Chandigarh mayoral elections. The escalation reached new heights with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann spearheading a protest against the alleged electoral malpractices by the BJP. Amidst the backdrop of Kejriwal dodging an Enforcement Directorate summons, the confrontation has stirred up the national capital with heightened security, detainments, and public demonstrations. This intense political showdown underscores the deep-seated rivalries and raises questions about the electoral integrity and democratic processes in one of India's most closely watched municipal contests. As both parties trade accusations and mobilize support, the situation remains fluid, with developments unfolding rapidly in the heart of Delhi.



Here are top 10 developments on AAP vs BJP political row over Chandigarh Mayor Election:

- AAP and BJP Face-off: The political clash between AAP and BJP over the Chandigarh mayoral election has intensified, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann leading a significant protest in the national capital.



- Kejriwal's Accusations: Arvind Kejriwal, having avoided a fifth Enforcement Directorate summons, accused the BJP of manipulating the Chandigarh mayoral poll, pointing fingers directly at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party.



- Increased Security Measures: Security around the residences of the Chief Ministers and party headquarters has been heightened in anticipation of protests and potential confrontations between AAP and BJP supporters.

- Public Demonstrations: Footage shows AAP and BJP activists gathering in various parts of the city, waving party flags, displaying placards, and chanting slogans against each other.

- Detentions at Punjab-Haryana Border: At least 25 AAP workers were detained by the police at the Punjab-Haryana border, with checks intensified on vehicles entering the city.



- Traffic Disruptions: The capital witnessed major traffic congestion near the AAP office, with over a thousand security personnel deployed to manage the situation and ensure public safety.

- Police Readiness: Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsha Vardhan assured that comprehensive measures are in place to prevent any breach of peace during the protests. Social Media Exchanges: Leaders from both parties engaged in heated exchanges on X, with AAP's Delhi Education Minister Atishi and Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj criticizing the BJP for alleged fraud in the Chandigarh mayor elections.

- Claims of Fraud: Atishi and Kejriwal claimed that the Chandigarh election was marred by fraud and criticized the heavy security presence aimed at deterring protestors.

- Allegations of Fear: Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned the BJP's apprehension of AAP's protest, highlighting the detention of AAP MLAs, councillors, and workers ahead of the demonstration against the election outcome.

- The ongoing tussle marks a significant escalation in tensions between the two major political parties, reflecting deeper political rivalries and the contentious nature of the Chandigarh mayoral polls.