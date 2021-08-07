Arvind Kejriwal chairs review meeting with Delhi Jal Board to discuss ongoing projects, actions plans on 24x7 water supply

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting on Friday to review the ongoing projects and the action plan for the future projects of the Delhi Jal Board. The meeting was majorly held to discuss the projects of providing 24x7 water supply to every household in Delhi, ensure 100% water pipeline connectivity in Delhi, extending 100% sewerage services in the city and to review the Yamuna cleaning projects.

The CM emphasised on delivering the actual promises made under the projects and instructed the officers to make sure that 24x7 water supply actually translates into constant water in the pipelines and not just laying out pipelines for the sake of it. He further asked the officials to make sure that the 100% sewerage connectivity project is completed within the stipulated timelines and that the officers should be prompt with the on-ground realities of the projects and have an understanding of what the project can deliver.

Alongside the CM, Water Minister Satyendar Jain, Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha, Delhi Jal Board's Nikhil Kumar and other concerned senior officials of the Delhi Jal Board were present in the meeting.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while discussing the projects said, “The Delhi Government will not make any false promises to the people of Delhi. Officers should have a complete understanding of the on-ground reality and what we can deliver. While improving infrastructure ensure that we supply water 24x7 to the households The project of providing 100% sewerage connectivity across Delhi should be completed within the stipulated timeline.”

Major interventions have been done by the Delhi Government to clean all the wastewater and drains flowing into the Yamuna river

The Delhi Government is making best possible efforts to clean the wastewater and drains flowing into the Yamuna river. In-situ treatment of wastewater has been taken up by the agencies and quality improvement of ‘Effluent Parameters’ of existing Sewage Treatment Plants has been undertaken on optimum levels. Sewage Treatment Plant capacities are being augmented by installation of additional aeration systems and floating aerators among other measures.

Status of piped water supply in unauthorised colonies and in pilot project areas also discussed

Of the total 1799 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, 1633 are being provided with water networks, piped water supply has been released in 1573, supply is yet to be notified in 60, and the balance number of colonies are 166.

24x7 water supply is already being made available by the Delhi Jal Board in some areas like Malviya Nagar, Nangloi and Mehrauli-Vasant Vihar which were taken up as pilot projects and cater to 12% of the population. In Malviya Nagar 98% of the project has been completed and the entire project will be completed by 30-09-2021. In Nangloi 76% of the project has been completed whereas in Mehrauli-Vasant Vihar 77% of the project has been completed and the projects will be completed by 31-03-2022.

Presently, 12% population of Delhi is covered under 3 pilot projects for 24x7 water supply system and around 11% population will be covered under 24x7 projects being taken up under the command of the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plan.

Number of milestones met in the 100 % Sewerage Connectivity Services Project in Delhi

Notification for 55 colonies has been issued. Additionally, 12 colonies in Badli Assembly Constituency were commissioned and the notification in process, thereby increasing the number of colonies laid and commissioned from 561 to 573. Notification regarding norms of land for DSTPs and SPSs was issued by DDA on 26.06.2021. Estimates for internal sewerage system along with connected DSTPs at 8 locations in Najafgarh Drainage Zone, have been prepared and are in process of administrative approval from Board.