Arvind Kejriwal distributes masks to school students as pollution levels rise in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday distributed masks to school students following rise in pollution levels in the city. The pollution level has deteriorated in the national capital due to smoke from stubble burning in adjoining states, whose number has doubled this year.

"People are facing difficulty in breathing, and to provide relief, we're distributing two masks to each student in private and government t schools," Arvind Kejriwal told ANI, while distributed masks to school students.

The Air quality in 'severe' category in areas around Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and India Gate, according to Central Pollution Control Board.

The Delhi Chief Minister, tweeted about distributing over 50 lakh N95 masks to Delhiites struggling to breathe, saying "Delhi has turned into a gas chamber due to smoke from crop burning in neighbouring states. It is very imp that we protect ourselves from this toxic air. Through pvt & govt schools, we have started distributing 50 lakh masks today. I urge all Delhiites to use them whenever needed."



The Air Quality levels in the national capital have pushed the Delhi government to urge schools to cut down on outdoor sports events.

The N95 masks are recommended for daily wear as they cover the nose and mouth and filter up to 95% of the pollutants.

