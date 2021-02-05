Arvind Kejriwal govt to provide science scholarships to 1,000 class 9 students

New Delhi: It is crucial to promote talented students as they are the future of the country, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday as the Delhi government approved a science scholarship scheme for Class 9 students. Under the 'Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha' scheme, 1,000 students in schools in Delhi will be given a scholarship of Rs 5,000, according to a statement.

Students of Class 9 of government, govt-aided and recognised schools of Delhi, who have secured 60 per cent or more marks in their previous class, will be eligible to appear for the scholarship examination, it said.

"It is a crucial step for our government to promote excellent and talented students. These students are the future of our country, they will become future scientists, engineers, doctors and architects and will make our nation proud," Kejriwal said.

Students belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, physically handicapped or other backward classes categories will be given a relaxation of up to five per cent of marks.

The government has also decided to "fully digitise" the education department, for which the Cabinet has approved procurement of nearly 1,200 computers, multi-functional printers and UPSs for all schools, branch offices and district offices, according to the statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also hold the education portfolio, said that the time saved in official work by going digital will be better spent teaching children.

"Digitisation plays a crucial role in easing the workload at the office. Through digitisation, a lot of reporting work gets streamlined, and teachers, principals, and officers can focus their energy on quality education. Every minute saved in doing official work will go in the teaching of children," Sisodia said.