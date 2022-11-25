Arvind Kejriwal is only worried about black money, not about children's education, alleges BJP

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP cited the vigilance directorate's report based on "irregularities" in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools claiming that it shows Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is only "worried about black money flowing to him and not about children's education."

During a press conference, the BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that "corrupt Gabbar" Kejriwal joined hands with private company "Babbar and Babbar" and conspired while constructing classrooms as it was done without floating a tender. This is the violation of the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Public Works Department (PWD).

Bhatia went on to claim that the Delhi government continued the construction work in schools to construct toilets in schools and later counted these toilets as classrooms.

He alleged that "He (Kejriwal) is not worried about the future of the children. He only worries about one thing -- black money that is flowing to him.”

As per the BJP leader, the reports clearly show that the private firm and the government together decided the terms and conditions for the construction of classrooms.

"You did not dismiss the corrupt minister who is in jail. The vigilance report has exposed the corruption in the education department too. The Directorate of Vigilance is part of the Delhi government. Can you weak shoulders lift this burden. Can you dismiss the corrupt minister?" Bhatia said.



The vigilance directorate is saying that there needs to be a probe by a "specialised agency" to investigate the matter claiming that the construction of schools involved a "scam of Rs 1,300 crore. The report of the Delhi government's vigilance directorate which recommends the probe has been submitted to the chief secretary, reported the official source.

It is pertinent to note that the CVC, in its report of February 17, 2020, emphasised "glaring irregularities" during the construction of over 2,400 classrooms in Delhi government schools by the PWD.