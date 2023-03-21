Arvind Kejriwal Lauds Bhagwant Mann For Maintaining Law & Order Amid Amritpal Singh Crackdown

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday lauded Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for maintaining the law and order situation in Punjab amid the ongoing hunt against the Khalistani radical Amritpal Singh. While addressing the media persons, Kejriwal said, "I want to congratulate Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for maintaining the law and order situation in a patient and mature way.

"In the last year, Punjab Government has shown that if the intentions are right, then law and order can be maintained very well," he added. International Borders with Nepal, Pakistan among others have been put on alert after the Centre circulated a message to the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) considering the possibility that Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh might escape the country.

The MHA has asked the chiefs of both the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to direct their forces deputed on the International Borders to be on alert amid the ongoing hunt against the Khalistani radical Amritpal Singh whose hunt entered the fourth day on Tuesday, said top government sources.

All the key Border Outposts at International Borders with Nepal, Punjab, and Bangladesh and the frontier units of the BSF and the SSB positioned there have been alerted with a message to be on high alert with intelligence input that Amritpal Singh may escape the country to avoid his arrest, said a source, requesting anonymity.

Pictures of Amritpal Singh have also been circulated on these key exit points at the International Borders so that the radical self-styled Sikh preacher could not leave the country, said the source.

A senior official said the two paramilitary forces had already sent all required inputs to their field units with photographs of Amritpal Singh - with and without a turban.The move came amid a massive crackdown by the Punjab Police against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh entered the fourth day on Tuesday. The Punjab Police has declared Amritpal Singh a fugitive.

While Amritpal Singh`s uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh have surrendered before the Jalandhar police, the radical preacher is still on the run. The Punjab government also extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services. The Punjab government on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal, with the police arresting 78 members of an outfit headed by him.

The police action comes a day before the start of Amritpal`s `Khalsa Wahir` - a religious procession - from Muktsar district. The elusive preacher, however, gave the police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district, even as authorities stepped up security at several places in Punjab.

An FIR was lodged against Amritpal and his supporters for breaking through a police checkpoint and another related to the recovery of a firearm in the vehicle found in a Jalandhar village. Punjab Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill has said they strongly suspect an ISI angle and foreign funding in `Waris Punjab De`.He has also said a total of 114 people have been arrested so far since the crackdown has launched.