Arvind Kejriwal Launches Big Attack On BJP, Says 'No Agenda, No Chief Minister'

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched an attack on the BJP and asserted that they did not have any agenda to contest the election and also did not have any chief minister face for Delhi.

While targeting the BJP, Kejriwal asserted that they have to tell the people of Delhi what they have done for the National capital in 5 years.

"BJP has no agenda to contest elections. They should tell the people of Delhi what they have done for Delhi in 5 years...AAP has done a lot of work for Delhiites"

"BJP has no agenda to contest elections. They should tell the people of Delhi what they have done for Delhi in 5 years," he said.

He further added that AAP has done a lot of work for the people of Delhi including electricity, water, women's travel, roads and many other things.

"AAP has done a lot of work for Delhiites in terms of electricity, water, women's travel, roads and many other things. What work have these people done...the law and order situation in Delhi has collapsed...they have not done any work. Now that they have come for elections, they are issuing chargesheet against me...they do not have a CM face," he added.