Arvind Kejriwal Lodged In Tihar Jail No 2: Check His Routine, Facilities In Barrack, Other Details

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been lodged in Tihar Prison's Jail Number 2 after a city court extended his judicial custody till April 15. Notably, this is the same prison in which Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was kept but a few days ago, he was moved to Jail number 5. Arvind Kejriwal will be the lone occupant of the Jail number 2. Since his arrest on March 21, the ED has retained custody, hinting at the possibility of requiring further interrogation in the future.

Kejriwal To Join Senior AAP Leaders In Tihar

Arvind Kejriwal joins several other AAP leaders in Tihar. Kejriwal will be in Jail No. 2, while former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will occupy Jail No. 1. Additionally, former Health Minister Satyendar Jain will be in Jail No. 7, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will be housed in Jail No. 5. Notably, K Kavitha, a prominent leader from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is lodged in Jail No. 6 within the women's section, facing allegations linked to a Delhi Excise Policy case.

Facilities In Tihar Jail Number 2

The Jail Number 2 will be 24x7 in the CCTV surveillance. His jail barrack will have a bed, drinking water and a cooler to avoid the summer heat. Moreover, Tihar Jail also provides continuous medical support to inmates, including Kejriwal, who struggles with diabetes. Considering his health condition, specific dietary requirements have been sought for Kejriwal. Similar to other inmates, Kejriwal is provided access to television channels broadcasting news, entertainment, and sports, except during scheduled prison activities. The Delhi CM has also requested to be provided with a few books including Ramayana, Mahabharata, Geeta and 'How Prime Minister Decides'.

Arvind Kejriwal's Routine In Jail

Arvind Kejriwal's daily regimen in Tihar Jail follows a stringent timetable, starting promptly at sunrise, around 6:30 am. The day begins with a simple breakfast consisting of tea and slices of bread, followed by possible court appearances or meetings with his legal advisors. At around 10.30 am, he will get rice, vegetable, 5 rotis and pulse. At 3.30 pm, he will be given tea and biscuits. He will be allowed to meet visitors and lawyers at 4pm. The Delhi CM will once again get rice, vegetable, 5 rotis and pulse at 5.30 pm and between 6-7pm, he will have to return to his cell.