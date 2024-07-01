Advertisement
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ARREST

Arvind Kejriwal Moves Delhi High Court Challenging Arrest By CBI

Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court challenging the CBI's arrest after Rouse Avenue Court's order.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 01:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has challenged his recent arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi High Court. The Aam Aadami Party (AAP) convenor was placed in three-day custody with the CBI in the alleged money laundering case linked to the now scrapped Delhi excise policy. 

The agency requested a 14-day judicial custody, alleging that Arvind Kejriwal did not cooperate during the investigation and provided evasive answers. They also expressed concerns that Kejriwal might try to influence witnesses.  

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 was taken into custody by the CBI on June 26. The AAP leader also contested the trial court's June 26 order, which placed him in three-day CBI custody. On June 29, the trial court ordered judicial custody for the accused, extending his detention until July 12. 

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar jail, where he was in judicial custody in a related money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

