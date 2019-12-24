Arvind Kejriwal presents AAP government's report card

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (December 24) presented the report card of the AAP government in its five-year term, claiming good education, free health facility, easy transport and safety of women were among top priorities.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "We are sevak (servant) of the public and it is our responsibility to present our report card of our performance," adding "The kind of historic majority we got in the last election, we have done the same kind of historic work in the last five years."

Live TV

Since the AAP government has come to Delhi, roads have been constructed for slum areas, giving free electricity and water facilities, he said, adding "we have given pucca houses to more than 5,000 slums. I want every person of Delhi to have a better life, and their children should get a better education."

The Kejriwal government has released the report card ahead of the assembly elections early next year. Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party won 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.