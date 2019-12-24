हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal presents AAP government's report card

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (December 24) presented the report card of the AAP government in its five-year term, claiming good education, free health facility, easy transport and safety of women were among top priorities. 

Arvind Kejriwal presents AAP government&#039;s report card
Image courtesy: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (December 24) presented the report card of the AAP government in its five-year term, claiming good education, free health facility, easy transport and safety of women were among top priorities. 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "We are sevak (servant) of the public and it is our responsibility to present our report card of our performance," adding "The kind of historic majority we got in the last election, we have done the same kind of historic work in the last five years." 

Live TV

Since the AAP government has come to Delhi, roads have been constructed for slum areas, giving free electricity and water facilities, he said, adding "we have given pucca houses to more than 5,000 slums. I want every person of Delhi to have a better life, and their children should get a better education."

The Kejriwal government has released the report card ahead of the assembly elections early next year. Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party won 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.

Tags:
Arvind KejriwalAAP governmentDelhi GovernmentAAP government report card
Next
Story

Akhilesh Yadav meets family of Unnao rape victim who had set herself ablaze after accused got bail

Must Watch

PT6M33S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; December 24, 2019