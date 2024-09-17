The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked for the resignation of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal following her critical comments about senior party leader Atishi, who has been named as the next Chief Minister of Delhi. Senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey accused Ms. Maliwal of following the BJP's narrative, despite being nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the AAP.

Dilip Pandey's Accusations Against Swati Maliwal

Dilip Pandey, a senior figure in the AAP, sharply criticized Ms. Maliwal, claiming she had betrayed the party by aligning with the BJP's views. "Swati Maliwal accepted a Rajya Sabha ticket from the AAP but chooses to follow a BJP script. If she has any integrity left, she should resign from the Rajya Sabha and seek re-election on a BJP ticket," Pandey said.

This public demand for resignation highlights the growing tensions between Maliwal and the AAP, which have been building since earlier controversies.

Rift Between Swati Maliwal and AAP

The current dispute between Maliwal and her party escalated after she alleged that Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had assaulted her at the CM’s residence. This incident marked a turning point in the relationship between the MP and AAP leadership, leading to public friction.

Maliwal's Criticism of Atishi's Appointment

On the day the AAP officially named Atishi as Arvind Kejriwal’s successor for the Chief Minister's post, Maliwal voiced strong opposition. In a social media post, she described the development as a "sad day" for Delhi, bringing up a controversial accusation that Atishi’s family had defended convicted terrorist Afzal Guru.

"Today is a tragic day for Delhi. A woman whose family fought to save Afzal Guru from being hanged is being made Chief Minister. Her parents sent mercy petitions to the President to prevent Afzal Guru’s execution," Maliwal wrote. She went on to call Atishi a "dummy CM" and questioned her family's political stance, raising concerns about national security.

Maliwal’s remarks further included accusations that Atishi’s parents believed Afzal Guru was wrongly convicted as part of a political conspiracy. "Though Atishi Marlena is merely a ‘dummy CM’, this issue touches upon the security of the nation. May God protect Delhi," Maliwal added, intensifying the political storm.