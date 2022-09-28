Arvind Kejriwal RUNS AWAY from meeting as BJP confronts his ‘school development’ claims citing RTI - WATCH

NEW DELHI: A visibly embarrassed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday ran away from a meeting halfway when he was confronted by a BJP leader over his government’s repeated claims of developing schools in his constituency. The video of the incident was shared by BJP national media cell in-charge Amit Malviya and retweeted by several top Delhi BJP leaders on social media.

NDMC member @KuljeetSChahal confronts Kejriwal with information revealed in RTI, which shows that Delhi CM hasn’t utilised his MLA fund to improve the condition of schools in his constituency, hasn’t been part of any review.



Kejriwal, unable to answer, fled from the meeting… pic.twitter.com/CdLPov5j7V — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 28, 2022

The viral video shows Delhi BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal, who is also a member of the NDMC, claiming that Kejriwal did not spend anything from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to improve the condition of schools in his constituency.

Chahal cited information revealed in the RTI replies to drive his point home and claimed that the AAP chief's ''Delhi Education Model'' has miserably failed in the schools located in his own constituency.

The Delhi BJP leader went on to say that CM Kejriwal has not even been part of any review in this regard. Kejriwal, unable to answer, fled from the meeting without uttering a single word.

It may be noted the BJP has turned to RTI to "expose" the tall and "false" claims of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal regarding the ''Delhi Education Model'' and job creation in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister has recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the formulation of a plan to upgrade all government schools in the country. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan claiming that government schools in Delhi have fallen behind the national average in parameters of student enrolments, quality of education, the opening of new schools and recruitment of new principals.