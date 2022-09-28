NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Arvind Kejriwal RUNS AWAY from meeting as BJP confronts his ‘school development’ claims citing RTI - WATCH

Delhi Education Model: Citing the information revealed in the RTI replies, Delhi BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal, who is also a member of the NDMC, claimed that Kejriwal did not spend anything from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to improve the condition of schools in his constituency. Kejriwal, unable to answer, fled from the meeting without uttering a single word. 

 

Written By  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 11:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • BJP today confronted Kejriwal over his Delhi school development claims
  • BJP said that the AAP chief has not utilised CM's Relief Fund to improve the condition of schools in his constituency
  • The BJP cited RTI replies to corner Kejriwal
  • Unable to answer, CM Kejriwal left the meeting halfway

Trending Photos

Arvind Kejriwal RUNS AWAY from meeting as BJP confronts his ‘school development’ claims citing RTI - WATCH

NEW DELHI: A visibly embarrassed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday ran away from a meeting halfway when he was confronted by a BJP leader over his government’s repeated claims of developing schools in his constituency. The video of the incident was shared by BJP national media cell in-charge Amit Malviya and retweeted by several top Delhi BJP leaders on social media. 

 

 

The viral video shows Delhi BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal, who is also a member of the NDMC, claiming that Kejriwal did not spend anything from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to improve the condition of schools in his constituency.

Chahal cited information revealed in the RTI replies to drive his point home and claimed that the AAP chief's ''Delhi Education Model'' has miserably failed in the schools located in his own constituency.

The Delhi BJP leader went on to say that CM Kejriwal has not even been part of any review in this regard. Kejriwal, unable to answer, fled from the meeting without uttering a single word. 

It may be noted the BJP has turned to RTI to "expose" the tall and "false" claims of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal regarding the ''Delhi Education Model'' and job creation in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister has recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the formulation of a plan to upgrade all government schools in the country. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan claiming that government schools in Delhi have fallen behind the national average in parameters of student enrolments, quality of education, the opening of new schools and recruitment of new principals.

Live Tv

Arvind KejriwalArvind Kejriwal RUNS AWAYDelhi schoolsRTIBJPDelhi education modelKuljeet Singh ChahalAAP

