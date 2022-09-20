Arvind Kejriwal’s BIG announcement in Gujarat: ‘Will IMPLEMENT Old Pension Scheme if AAP is voted to power’
Old Pension Scheme: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal gave a guarantee to government employees in Gujarat that he will implement the old pension scheme if his party is voted to power in Gujarat after the assembly elections.
- Kejriwal today addressed a town hall meeting in Gujarat
- The AAP chief said that he will implement Old Pension Scheme in Gujarat if AAP is voted to power
- Kejriwal also urged voters to overthrow the BJP govt from power in Gujarat
Vadodara: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme for government employees in Gujarat like Punjab if his party is voted to power in the upcoming elections due in December this year. Addressing a press conference after a town hall meeting here, Kejriwal said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued an order considering the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the AAP-ruled state.
"Government employees in Gujarat have taken to the streets in large numbers. Their main demand is the implementation of the old pension scheme. I guarantee them that when AAP forms a government, we will implement the OPS in Gujarat," Kejriwal told reporters.
गुजरात के सभी सरकारी कर्मचारियों को मैं गारंटी देता हूँ कि हमारी सरकार old pension scheme लागू करेगी। https://t.co/TNohcQVbXu— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 20, 2022
Interestingly, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day assured that if voted to power in Gujarat, his party will restore the old pension scheme. The AAP chief is in Vadodara to address a town hall meeting as part of the campaign to reach out to various sections of society ahead of the elections.
"Like Punjab, we will implement OPS in Gujarat," the Delhi chief minister said. Kejriwal asked the protesting employees of the state government to continue their struggle. "If this (BJP) government does it (implement the OPS), then fine. If not, then we will implement it when the incumbent government changes after two months," he said. Kejriwal said state employees play a big role in electing or defeating a government.
He urged them to promote AAP and work to dethrone the BJP government, which has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years.
"As soon as AAP forms a government, we will resolve all your (government employees) issues," he said.
Queried on a group of retired bureaucrats questioning his alleged attempt to ‘induce’ public servants in Gujarat to help AAP in the upcoming polls, Kejriwal said they never raised the issues of protecting employees and corruption in Gujarat.
"I would like to ask them (retired bureaucrats) to write once for the implementation of the OPS. All these forest guards, ex-servicemen, and NHM health workers are all citizens of the country and have democratic rights...If they are unhappy and want a change in government, then why can't this be done?" he asked.
