Supreme Court To Deliver Verdict On Kejriwal’s Plea Challenging ED Arrest Today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver verdict on Friday regarding Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to excise policy scam

According to the cause list for July 12 posted on the Supreme Court's website, a bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna will deliver the verdict.

On May 17, the bench, which also included Justice Dipankar Datta, had concluded hearing and reserved judgment on Kejriwal's petition. The SC on April 17 asked response from the ED on Kejriwal’s plea against his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has contested the Delhi High Court's April 9 ruling that validated his arrest in the case, bringing the challenge to the Supreme Court.

The high court upheld Kejriwal's arrest, stating it was lawful and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had "little option" after he ignored multiple summonses and refused to participate in the investigation.

The chief minister was arrested by the ED on March 21 in the money laundering case. Following which he was granted bail by a trial court on June 20 with a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.