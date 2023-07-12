Kejriwal Seeks Amit Shah's Help As Yamuna Breaches Its All-Time Record, Says Flood Won't Send 'Good Message' To World

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the Centre to intervene to ensure that the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi, which is flowing at an all-time high of 207.55 metres, doesn't rise further and said that the news of flood in the capital will not send a 'good message' to the world. In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo requested that the water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released at 'limited speed'.

"Delhi is the national capital and is set to host the G-20 Summit meeting in a few weeks. The news of a flood in the capital of the country will not send a good message to the world. Together we will have to save the people of Delhi from this situation," Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Amit Shah.

He stated that as per the Central Water Commission estimates, the level of Yamuna will reach 207.72 metres on Wednesday night which is a matter of 'grave' concern.



cre Trending Stories

"It's my humble request to you that if possible, the water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana should be released with a limited speed so that Yamuna's level in Delhi does not rise further," he wrote.

My letter to Union Home Minister on Yamuna flood levels… pic.twitter.com/dqDMLWuIfe — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 12, 2023

Not good news for Delhi: Kejriwal on Yamuna water level rising

Arvind Kejriwal also shared an update on Yamuna water levels on Twitter and said, "Central Water Commission predicts 207.72-metre water level in Yamuna tonight. Not good news for Delhi."

"There have been no rains in Delhi for the last two days. However, the levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana from the Hathnikund barrage.

"Urge Centre to intervene and ensure that levels in Yamuna don't rise further. Highest Flood Level 207.49m (in 1978). Current Level 207.55m," he tweeted.

Central Water Commission predicts 207.72 meter water level in Yamuna tonite. Not good news for Delhi.



There have been no rains in Delhi last 2 days, however, levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage.… pic.twitter.com/3D0SI2eYUm — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 12, 2023

Section 144 imposed in Delhi's flood-prone areas as Yamuna water level rises

The Delhi Police imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 in flood-prone areas of the city on Wednesday as the Yamuna River swelled to 207.55 metres, breaching its record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

The CrPC's section 144 prevents unlawful assembly of four or more persons and public movement in groups.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an advisory asking people to move to safer places and cautioning them against passing through low-lying areas.0

As the flood situation persisted in the Yamuna River, people should stay away from power lines and reach out to the helpline 1077 in case of any need, it said.

According to officials, Garhi Mandu village near the Signature Bridge in Wazirabad has been submerged. A majority of the people have been taken to safety and the rest are being rescued using boats, they said.

According to the Central Water Commission's flood-monitoring portal, Yamuna's water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 207-metre mark at 4 am on Wednesday, the first time since 2013. It rose to 207.55 metres by 1 pm.

The water level is likely to rise further, an official of the irrigation and flood control department said.