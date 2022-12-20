'Arvind Kejriwal should deposit this money, OTHERWISE...': BJP MP Manoj Tiwari gives BIG warning to Delhi Chief Minister

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi V.K. Saxena ordered the Delhi government to deposit Rs 97 crore in the morning. In this regard, the BJP has welcomed the decision of the Lieutenant Governor. The BJP said in a press conference that this is the latest example of a corrupt government. This is a betrayal of trust. Delhi's money was to be spent on development, but the money was misused. It is their nature to misuse government money. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Manoj Tiwari held a press conference regarding this.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "We are surprised to hear all this. Sometimes words are not found about how many steps there can be in dishonesty. Arvind Kejriwal is making his face shine from the treasury of the Delhi government. Not returning the money despite instructions from SC. At the same time, people are troubled by broken roads and different problems. How can anyone use government money like this?" Manoj Tiwari said that the Supreme Court committee has asked the Aam Aadmi Party to deposit Rs 97 crore in the government treasury. While targeting AAP, he said, "The basic intention of those who divert serious issues by sweet talk is to create a new record of loot. 97 crores were withdrawn directly. Forget depositing money? How much have they spent since 2017? Its details are yet to come. Money was used to hide the party and face."

Manoj Tiwari said that the BJP wants the money to be deposited within 30 days, otherwise action will be taken. He claimed, "On March 30, 2017, there were orders to deposit the money within 30 days, but till 2022 there are many irregularities. We are conscious of Delhi. Keeping an eye on those who looted Delhi. AAP should deposit this money. Pay late interest. Otherwise Arvind Kejriwal should also be punished constitutionally."

During this, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that we welcome the decision of LG. He said, "On 12 September 2022, I met LG. I had complained in writing. This matter came to the notice of SC in 2015 because the Kejriwal government is spending hundreds of crores in other states. A committee was formed. After that, the government went to the High Court for a stay, then the Supreme Court also refused to grant a stay. The government used to spend Rs 11 crore 18 lakh in 2012-13. 675 crore was budgeted again. 2 thousand crore rupees has been looted."