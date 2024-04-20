'Arvind Kejriwal Stopped Taking Insulin Much Before His Arrest': Tihar Administration Submits Report To Delhi Lt Governor

NEW DELHI: Amid the Aam Aadmi Party's allegations of a ''conspiracy'' to kill Arvind Kejriwal, the Tihar Jail Administration on Saturday submitted its report regarding the health of Delhi Chief Minister to Lt Governor VK Saxena's office. In the report, the Tihar authorities cited the RML Hospital doctors and claimed that there is ''no insulin requirement'' for Kejriwal. The Tihar Jail authorities also stated that Kejriwal's blood sugar levels were ''not alarming'' and he was ''advised oral anti-diabetic drugs''.

The Tihar Jail report further stated that Kejriwal was on an ''insulin-reversal programme'' and had stopped taking insulin much before his arrest. The AAP chief was only taking the ''anti-diabetes oral tablet Metformin'', it stated. Tihar Jail Jail administration submitted its detailed report to the Delhi Lt. Governor regarding the health status of Kejriwal, who has been in jail since April 1.

Here Is What The Tihar Jail Report Said On Kejriwal's Health

Tihar Jail Administration submitted the report to Delhi Lt. Governor regarding the health status of CM Arvind Kejriwal, who has been in Tihar Jail since 01.04.2024



"CM Kejriwal was on insulin for diabetes control and the same was being denied to him by Jail authorities… CM Kejriwal, as advised by the Telangana Doctor, was on an insulin-reversal program and the Doctor had stopped insulin dosage much before the arrest of CM Kejriwal. At the time of arrest, he was just taking a basic anti-diabetes oral medicine tablet Metformin.”

The report also states, "During his medical check-ups in Tihar Jail, CM Kejriwal told Doctors that he was taking insulin till last few years and stopped taking insulin a few months back allegedly by a Telangana Doctor… Also, as per the MLC report available from RML Hospital, Kejriwal was neither advised any insulin nor any requirement of any insulin was indicated. On 10.04.2024 and 15.04.2024, Kejriwal was reviewed by a Medicine Specialist and advised oral anti-diabetic drugs/medicines... it is incorrect to state that Kejriwal was denied insulin at any point of time during his treatment.

The report further says, ''The Medicine Specialist after examining Kejriwal, also noted, “Considering all parameters and vitals of the UTP (Kejriwal) since his lodgment in judicial custody, his blood sugar levels are not alarming, and administration of insulin is not required as of now...Tihar Jail Administration had written to AIIMS that Kejriwal has been consuming high-sugar food like Sweets, Laddoos, Bananas, Mangoes, Fruit Chaat, fried food, Namkeen, Bhujia, Sweetened Tea, Poori-Aloo, Pickles and other high cholesterol food on a regular basis, and accordingly sought a Diet Plan for Kejriwal."

However, reacting to the Tihar Jail report, Delhi Minister Atishi said, ''Tihar jail's report shows BJP's conspiracy. Any doctor will say that a blood sugar level of 300 is dangerous. An attempt to murder CM Kejriwal in jail is going on at the behest of the BJP. Why is it difficult for the jail administration to administer insulin to CM Kejriwal? He has been taking insulin for the last 12 years. He used to take 50 units of insulin every day before going to jail."

The report comes at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party has claimed a conspiracy by the BJP to kill Kejriwal. Enforcement Directorate, the agency which arrested Kejriwal in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor probe, meanwhile, told the court that Kejriwal was indulging in high-sugar food so that he could seek bail on medical grounds if his sugar level spiked.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED about the Delhi Excise Policy case. The trial court, on April 15, extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till April 23. The ED alleged that the Aam Adami Party is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam.