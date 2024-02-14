Arvind Kejriwal Summoned In Liquor Policy Case Again - 6th ED Summon To Delhi CM

New Delhi: In connection with the ongoing probe into the liquor policy case, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, finds himself summoned once again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), marking the sixth instance of such summons. The development, according to sources on Wednesday, underscores the intensifying scrutiny surrounding Kejriwal's alleged involvement in the matter. Asked to appear for questioning on Monday, Kejriwal's recurrent absence from prior summons has set the stage for a legal confrontation with the central probe agency, potentially culminating in unprecedented actions against a sitting chief minister.

Kejriwal's repeated non-compliance with earlier summons has not gone unnoticed, prompting the ED to escalate its pursuit. The backdrop of this legal tussle is marked by accusations of money laundering within the framework of Delhi's liquor excise policy. The recent summons, closely following a court directive, adds fuel to the already contentious relationship between Kejriwal and the probe agency.

Amid the mounting pressure, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has rallied behind its leader, asserting that Kejriwal is unfairly targeted by political adversaries, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Refuting the legality of the summons, AAP sources have vowed to challenge them in court, signalling a robust defense against what they perceive as a politically motivated onslaught.

The escalating dispute surrounding Kejriwal's summons has broader political ramifications, amplifying the acrimonious relationship between the ruling AAP and the BJP. With senior AAP members already facing legal repercussions, including arrests, the stakes are high for both parties involved.

Liquor Excise Policy Case

At the heart of the matter lies the contentious Liquor Excise Policy Case, which alleges malfeasance within the AAP government's alcohol sales strategy. Accusations of kickbacks and favoritism towards certain liquor dealers have cast a shadow over the administration's integrity, further exacerbated by allegations of channelling illicit funds into electoral campaigns across states.

In response to the allegations, the AAP vehemently denies any wrongdoing, citing substantial revenue gains and policy effectiveness. The reported surge in income and revenue generation underscores the party's commitment to transparent governance, juxtaposed against the backdrop of political mudslinging and legal wrangling.

As the legal battle ensues, the interplay between political interests and investigative agencies comes to the fore, underscoring the complexities of governance and accountability in a charged political environment. With both sides digging in their heels, the outcome of Kejriwal's summons is poised to reverberate far beyond the confines of Delhi's political landscape.