Arvind Kejriwal To Be Produced In Court Today, AAP Calls For Nation-wide Protest

New Delhi: Delhi CM Kejriwal will be produced before special PMLA court on Friday and ED will seek his custody for interrogation. AAP leader Gopal Rai has announced for nationwide protests today, against the Bharatiya Janata Party following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on corruption charges related to the Delhi's liquor policy. Delhi Minister and AAP leader Rai said,"...The BJP sent agencies and got Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested...This is the murder of democracy."

Nation-wide Protest Today

Gopal Rai said, "Tomorrow at 10 am we will hold a protest against the BJP party over the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the ED." When asked whether Opposition parties will join the protest, Gopal Rai said, "Tomorrow is an open protest. whoever is against the dictatorship all are welcome to join."

Supreme Court Intervention

Last night, Kejriwal moved to the Supreme Court against the arrest by ED. However, he did not receive any special hearing late at night. According to sources, no special bench was set up on Thursday night to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

'Attempt To Murder Democracy'

Meanwhile while addressing the media, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi informed that, "We have filed an application in the Supreme Court against the illegal arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. It will be mentioned in the Supreme Court tomorrow morning. We hope that the Supreme Court will protect democracy."

Atishi also raised concerns about the timing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. She highlighted that despite two years of investigation by both the CBI and the ED, no evidence of corruption has been found. The leader called Kejriwal's arrest as an attack on democracy, Atishi emphasized that the BJP is aware of Kejriwal's popularity and sees him as a formidable challenger to PM Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Today, we all have seen an attempt to murder democracy. After the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, Arvind Kejriwal, a popular CM of Delhi and a prominent leader of the opposition has been arrested on false charges. This investigation has been going on for two years, but neither the CBI nor the ED has found a single penny in two years of investigation. But as soon as the election is announced, Arvind Kejriwal is arrested. Why? Because PM Narendra Modi knows that if there is one leader who can challenge him, it is Arvind Kejriwal," she said.

Ernakulam Protest

AAP leader Atishi Marlena said that Congress has assured of support from INDIA bloc members. Aam Aadmi Party workers held a protest in Ernakulam against the Enforcement Directorate after the ED team arrested Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the Excice Policy Case.

INDIA Bloc Comes Together

India Bloc have voiced their support for Kejriwal and condemned the BJP for utilizing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a tool against the Opposition."It's the second sitting CM of the INDIA bloc to be arrested. These arrests will only cement people's desire to defeat BJP, defend democracy and Indian Constitution," wrote Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a post on the social media site X.

Opposition stalwart Sharad Pawar strongly condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said it showcased the depth to which the Bharatiya Janata Party will stoop for power.

"The arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal showcases the depth to which BJP will stoop for power. 'INDIA' stands united against this unconstitutional action against Arvind Kejriwal," Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said in a post on X.

Excise Policy Case

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

ED In Action

On March 15, ED also arrested Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with its investigation into money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.