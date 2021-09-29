Arvind Kejriwal to begin 2-day Punjab visit today, 'big' announcements expected

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit Ludhiana today and hold a meeting with traders there. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a two-day trip to Punjab during which he will make "big" announcements, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Tuesday (September 28). 

Kejriwal will visit Ludhiana on Wednesday and hold a meeting with traders there, the party said on Twitter.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go on a two-day Punjab tour. He will visit Ludhiana tomorrow and meet traders. Kejriwal will hold a press conference on September 30. Will make big announcements in it," the AAP said in a tweet in Hindi.

AAP's Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha also said that Kejriwal will make big announcements.

"Chief Minister of Delhi @ArvindKejriwal will be on a two day visit to Punjab, starting tomorrow. Stay tuned for big announcements," he tweeted.

The Punjab assembly elections are due early next year. 

Tags:
PunjabArvind KejriwalAAPPunjab Assembly polls 2022
