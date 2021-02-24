Arvind Kejriwal to hold roadshow in Gujarat after AAP wins 27 seats in Surat civic body polls

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will hold a roadshow in Gujarat on February 26 to celebrate his party’s impressive show in the civic body polls across the state. In a tweet in Hindi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief thanked the people of Gujarat for ushering in an era of "new politics" in the state.

Party leaders said Kejriwal will hold a roadshow in Surat, where the AAP has won 27 seats in the municipal polls.

"AAP National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal will visit Gujarat on 26th February 2021. He will thank the people of Gujarat for believing in AAP's Model of Development, in a grand roadshow," a tweet from the official handle of the AAP said.

The AAP, which had fielded 470 candidates across six corporations, won 27 seats in Surat. Its workers celebrated the poll results by cutting cakes. Senior AAP leader and national spokesperson Saurav Bharadwaj said that AAP has won 27 seats in Surat and is in second place with 17 seats. AAP is also in the second position in Rajkot with 13 seats and with 16 seats in Ahmedabad.

Bharadwaj said, "AAP is getting support in grassroots level elections across the country. Earlier, AAP won elections in Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and other states. We fought our first elections in Gujarat and scored significantly."

In the recently concluded Gram Panchayat elections in Maharashtra, the party won 145 out of 300 seats. In the panchayat elections of Himachal Pradesh, it fielded 40 candidates and won 36 seats. AAP has won one seat of District Development Council (DDC) member in Jammu and Kashmir.

