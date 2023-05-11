Arvind Kejriwal Vs Delhi LG Row: SC Says Elected Govt Needs To Have Control Over Administration
On Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal vs Delhi LG row, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that the elected government needs to have control over the administration.
(This is a breaking news. More details are being added)
