topStoriesenglish2606014
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Arvind Kejriwal Vs Delhi LG Row: SC Says Elected Govt Needs To Have Control Over Administration

On Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal vs Delhi LG row, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that the elected government needs to have control over the administration.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 12:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Arvind Kejriwal Vs Delhi LG Row: SC Says Elected Govt Needs To Have Control Over Administration

New Delhi: On Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal vs Delhi LG row, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that the elected government needs to have control over the administration.

(This is a breaking news. More details are being added)

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?