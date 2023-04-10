Kejriwal's AAP Is Now A National Party; Mamata's TMC, Sharad Pawar's NCP Lose Tag

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday recognised Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party and withdrew the same tag of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI). In an order issued on Monday, the poll body said that the AAP has been named as a national party based on its electoral performance in Delhi, Goa, Punjab, and Gujarat. The Kejriwal-led party is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab. The Commission also said that NCP and TMC will be recognised as state parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively based on their performance in the recently concluded assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, CPI(M), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), National People's Party (NPP), and the AAP are now the national parties.

The Commission also revoked the state party status granted to Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Andhra Pradesh, People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) in Manipur, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Puducherry, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) in West Bengal and Mizoram People's Conference (MPC) in Mizoram.

It also granted 'recognised state political party' status to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in Nagaland, Voice of the People Party in Meghalaya, and the Tipra Motha in Tripura.

Arvind Kejriwal Reacts As AAP Becomes National Party

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal reacted to his party becoming a national party and called it a 'miracle'.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "National party in such a short time? This is nothing less than a miracle. Many congratulations to all."

He added that crores of people in the country have taken AAP here.

"People expect a lot from us. Today people have given us this huge responsibility. Lord, bless us to fulfill this responsibility well," Kejriwal tweeted.

इतने कम समय में राष्ट्रीय पार्टी? ये किसी चमत्कार से कम नहीं। सबको बहुत बहुत बधाई



देश के करोड़ों लोगों ने हमें यहाँ तक पहुँचाया। लोगों को हमसे बहुत उम्मीद है। आज लोगों ने हमें ये बहुत बड़ी ज़िम्मेदारी दी है



हे प्रभु, हमें आशीर्वाद दो कि हम ये ज़िम्मेदारी अच्छे से पूरी करें — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 10, 2023

How Is A Party Recognised As A National Party?

A political party is recognized as a National party if any of the following conditions are fulfilled:

(i) The candidates set up by the party, in any four or more States, at the last general election to the House of the People, or to the Legislative Assembly of the State concerned, have secured not less than six percent of the total valid votes polled in each of those States at that general election; and, in addition, it has returned at least four members to the House of the People at the aforesaid last general election from any State or States.

(ii) At the last general election to the House of the People, the party has won at least two percent of the total number of seats in the House of the People, any fraction exceeding half being counted as one; and the party's candidates have been elected to that House from not less than three States.

(iii) The party is recognized as a State party in at least four States.

When Is A Party Considered A State Party?

A political party is eligible for recognition as a State party in a State if any of the following conditions are fulfilled:

(i) At the last general election to the Legislative Assembly of the State, the candidates set up by the party have secured not less than six percent of the total valid votes polled in the State; and, in addition, the party has returned at least two members to the Legislative Assembly of that State at the such general election.

(ii) At the last general election to the House of the People from that State, the candidates set up by the party have secured not less than six percent of the total valid votes polled in the State; and, in addition, the party has returned at least one member to the House of the People from that State at the such general election.

(iii) At the last general election to the Legislative Assembly of the State, the party has won at least three percent of the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly, (any fraction exceeding half being counted as one), or at least three seats in the Assembly, whichever is more.

(iv) At the last general election to the House of the People from the State, the party has returned at least one member to the House of the People for every 25 members or any fraction thereof allotted to that State.

(v) At the last general election to the House of the People from the State, or at the last general election to the Legislative Assembly of the State, the candidates set up by the Party have secured not less than eight percent of the total valid votes polled in the State.