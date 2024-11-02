Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant issued an apology on Saturday after a lot of criticism over a remark perceived as sexist toward Shaina NC, a leader of the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde.

Sawant expressed regret for any hurt his comments may have caused, stating that his words were "tweaked" and misconstrued. "If someone was hurt by my statement, I apologise to them. I have never insulted women in my 55 years of political career," he said.

Sawant emphasized that he had not specifically named anyone in his comments, and said that the backlash was politically motivated. "I had no such intentions, I didn't even take anyone's name," he added.

Sanjay Raut Defends Sawant

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut came to Sawant’s defense, stating that no harm was intended and advising that sensitive topics should not be amplified unnecessarily. He said, “There is no insult in referring to Shaina NC, the BJP candidate from Mumbadevi, as ‘imported maal’ since she is not a local. If she is from outside, then it's a mere fact." Raut’s comments, however, sparked additional controversy, with Shaina NC questioning his position on the matter.

Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage

The controversy arose after a video surfaced on Friday in which Sawant appeared to refer to Shaina NC as 'imported maal,' a term many found derogatory. Shaina NC, who recently joined the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) after leaving the BJP, is contesting the upcoming Assembly election from Mumbadevi on November 20.

In response, Shaina NC criticized Sawant’s choice of words, questioning his respect for women. "Does he see every woman in Mumbadevi as 'maal'? He shows no respect for women... Whether I take action or not, the public will make him 'behaal'," she remarked.

Calls for Accountability

The incident, along with Sawant’s delayed apology following an FIR filed against him, has drawn considerable criticism from various quarters. Shaina NC pointed out the timing of Sawant’s apology, which came nearly 30 hours after the FIR.

She said, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says, "...I want to ask Shiv Sena (UBT) about the statement of Sanjay Raut, who said that he (Arvind Sawant) doesn't need to apologise as she (Shaina NC) is "imported"... I want to say to Sanjay Raut that if you have no objection to the word "maal", it shows you mentality... What is the official stand of "MahaVinashAghadi"?... You (Arvind Sawant) apologised, 30 hours after an FIR has been lodged and then Sanjay Raut says that there is no need for an apology..."