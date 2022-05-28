Aryan Khan drug case: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday demanded justice for Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested months ago in a drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after he was given clean chit the infamous Drugs on cruise case, ANI reported. The leader called for strict actions against ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede for his shoddy investigation of the case. "The decision of the judiciary has come. There was no truth in the allegation against Aryan Khan and that is why his name has been removed from the charge sheet. I think that the Center has also taken cognizance of this whole matter," said Patil. "There is also information about action against the concerned officer. If anyone is falsely implicating an innocent person, then action should be taken against them. I think the action will be taken against Sameer Wankhede," said Patil.

The Central Government on Friday directed the competent authority to take appropriate action against the former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official Sameer Wankhede for his shoddy investigation into the cruise drug bust case involving Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The Centre`s action came soon after the NCB gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan and five others and has not filed any charge sheet against them citing the lack of evidence.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday filed a 6,000-page charge sheet against 14 accused in the cruise drug bust case which excludes the name of five others, including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan`s son Aryan Khan, who was earlier arrested in the case.

The NCB had dropped drugs charges against Aryan Khan in the drugs case citing a lack of evidence against him.

NCB chief, SN Pradhan said that WhatsApp chats without physical evidence hold "no value".

Meanwhile, former NCB official Sameer Wankhede refuted to comment on the latest development in the case, saying that he is not a part of this drugs law enforcement agency anymore and will only give a written reply if asked about the matter.

(With ANI inputs)