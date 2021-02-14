हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir internet

As 4G is restored in Jammu & Kashmir, Centre plans another trip for foreign envoys

As 4G is restored in Jammu &amp; Kashmir, Centre plans another trip for foreign envoys
Representational Image

Srinagar: A group of foreign envoys are expected to visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on February 17, 2021. The visit, which is still in the planning stage, will focus on the progress made on the ground in the aftermath of the removal of special status for the region in 2019.

This will be the 3rd such visit of envoys to the Union Territory in the last one year. India had taken a group in January, and another group in February of 2020. During that visit, the envoys had met locals, as well as top administrative leadership of the union territory.

The visit comes even as 4G speed internet has been restored in the union territory. The internet was restored after a gap of 18 months, a decision which was also welcomed by the US state department.

The US state dept in a tweet said, "We welcome the resumption of 4G mobile internet in India's Jammu & Kashmir. This marks an important step for local residents and we look forward to continued political & economic progress to restore normalcy in J&K."

The focus will also be on how grassroots democracy has taken root in the union territory particularly after the recent DDC elections.

In the last one year, India has been reaching out to the diplomatic community in Delhi to showcase its covid action plan as well. Last year more than 50 envoys based in Delhi were taken to the southern Indian city of Hyderabad to show India's pharma plants where covid vaccines are being manufactured. New Delhi has invited the diplomatic community to take part in its vaccination program as well and has got an enthusiastic response. 3000 foreign diplomats and their families have accepted the invite to get vaccinated.

