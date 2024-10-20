As Air Pollution Hits 'Severe' Levels In Delhi, AAP Pins Blame On 'UP Buses'

As the air quality index of the capital city is deteriorating, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is blaming the buses entering Delhi from Uttar Pradesh responsible, particularly in the Anand Vihar area. This comes as the AQI in the Anand Vihar area hit 454 at 8:30 AM today. The party further accused the BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana of discharging untreated effluents into the Yamuna River, contributing to the frothing pollution, according to a report by news agency ANI.

“The major cause of pollution in Anand Vihar is the buses coming from UP. Haryana and UP release their untreated effluents into the Yamuna,” said Delhi chief minister Atishi, promising to hold discussions with the UP government to address these concerns.

In a press conference, Atishi posed the question, “Why can't Haryana and UP governments introduce CNG and electric buses in their fleet?” Adding a layer in the ongoing blame game, “If we see the buses in Anand Vihar, which records the maximum AQI, Delhi's buses are all run on CNG or electricity. But if we see the buses coming from UP and Haryana, they run on Diesel. An important reason for the pollution seen in the Anand Vihar area is the thousands of diesel-run buses coming from UP,” the Delhi CM further added.

Air quality in the National Capital Region has steadily worsened over the past week, with dense smog blanketing the skies. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, along with Environment Minister Gopal Rai, inspected the Anand Vihar area, where air quality has plunged into the 'severe' category.

Delhi Government's Anti-Pollution Measures

The Delhi government has outlined a series of measures to tackle rising air pollution, according to Chief Minister Atishi. “Anti-pollution measures are being strictly enforced in Delhi. We have formed 99 teams for dust control across the city and begun deploying over 325 smog guns. Both the PWD and MCD have mobilized all available resources to combat pollution,” Atishi said. She also noted that Anand Vihar, located at the Delhi-UP border, remains a pollution hotspot with the highest AQI levels.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai attributed a significant rise in Delhi’s pollution to buses arriving from Uttar Pradesh, stating that they are "doubling the pollution" load in the capital. Rai urged the Yogi Adityanath-led government to initiate water sprinkling at the Kaushambi bus depot to help curb the issue.

As of 8:30 AM, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at ITO in Delhi stood at 232, categorized as 'Poor.' Jahangirpuri recorded a higher AQI of 350, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category. In Nehru Park and surrounding areas, the AQI was recorded at 254, also falling under the 'Poor' category.

(With ANI inputs)