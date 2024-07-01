As BJP Gets Lok Sabha Speaker Post, Congress Gears Up For Deputy Speaker Post

New Delhi: After BJP candidate OM Birla was elected as Lok Sabha speaker, the opposition geared to nominate Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad and senior leader Awadhesh Prasad for Deputy Speaker post. Prasad holds extensive legislative experience as a nine-time MLA from Milkipur (Ayodhya), he recently defeated a BJP candidate from Faizabad and secured a seat for Lok Sabha MP.

SP leader's victory in a constituency marked by the Ram Temple inauguration has made a strong remark. Prasad is one of the few Dalit candidates to win a general seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Why Awadhesh's Name Comes Out?

Reportedly, there is unanimous agreement among all opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and TMC to nominate Avadhesh Prasad as the candidate for Deputy Speaker. After securing a victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the opposition is considering presenting him as a candidate for the deputy speaker post. He also represents the Dalit community. Earlier, the opposition had nominated congress leader K Suresh, also from the Dalit community, for the Speaker's position.

Who is Awadhesh Prasad?

He prominent leader Samajwadi Party and served as MLA from the Milkipur assembly constituency nine times. However, his political stature significantly rose after his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, after defeating BJP's candidate from the Ayodhya constituency because BJP considered it a safe seat due to the Ram Mandir issue and his victory surprised the saffron party. He defeated BJP's two-time MP Lallu Singh with a margin of over 54,000 votes.