Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2839878https://zeenews.india.com/india/as-cold-wave-deepens-in-bihar-schools-to-remain-shut-in-patna-district-2839878.html
NewsIndia
COLD WAVE IN BIHAR

As Cold Wave Deepens In Bihar, Schools To Remain Shut In Patna District

The lowest temperature of the state on Sunday at 6.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Motihari, followed by Saran (6.9 degrees C), Dehri (7 degrees C), Samastipur (9.2 degrees C), Vaishali (9.8 degrees C) and Patna (10 degrees C), the Met office said.

|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2025, 10:36 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

As Cold Wave Deepens In Bihar, Schools To Remain Shut In Patna District Representational Image. (ANI)

Cold Wave In Bihar: Bihar is in the grip of cold wave, with several places recording a mimimum temprature of 10 degrees Celsius or below, the Met office said on Sunday. Due to the intense cold conditions, the Patna district administration in an order asked all government and private schools till class 8 to remain shut till January 11. The lowest temperature of the state on Sunday at 6.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Motihari, followed by Saran (6.9 degrees C), Dehri (7 degrees C), Samastipur (9.2 degrees C), Vaishali (9.8 degrees C) and Patna (10 degrees C), the Met office said.

Several other places also experienced experienced cold conditions, with Saharsa, Banka, Valmikinagar, Darbhanga and Kishanganj recording minimum temperature between 10.1 degrees C and 10.5 degrees C. Dense fog was seen in isolated places in Bihar during the day, and the weatherman forecast dense to very dense fog at several areas in the coming two-three days.

Due to intense cold conditions in Patna, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on Sunday ordered all schools till class 8, private and government, including pre-schools, Anganwadi centres and coaching centres in the state capital to remain shut till January 11.

The district administration in Patna has had also made mandatory for all private and government schools (including pre-schools, anganwadi centres and coaching centres) to hold academic activities from 9 am to 4 pm between January 2 and 6.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK