As coronavirus threat rises, Group of Ministers meet to review preparations

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday (February 13, 2020) chaired a high-level meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) to review preparations to tackle the spread of deadly Coronavirus, which has claimed over 900 lives in China so far.

The GoM meeting, which was held at Nirman Bhawan, was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Urban Development Minister Hardeep S Puri, Union Minister of State, Chemical Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS Home Nityanand Rai, MoS Health Ashwini Chaubey and top government officials.

Dr Harsh Vardhan had on February 10 said that the country is well prepared to deal with the Novel Coronavirus threat. Speaking on the issue in the Lok Sabha, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that all necessary precautions are being taken and the government is keeping a close watch on the situation.

The Health Minister said that there is nothing to panic as novel coronavirus has not been detected in India yet.

The BJP leader informed that the government has constituted a high-level panel to monitor the Coronavirus situation. He said that the Health Ministry is doing video calls with other states on this issue. The Minister informed the house that Health Ministry is monitoring and reviewing the situation daily and till now 1,118 flights have been screened.

Dr Harsh Vardhan thanked Air India and the medical staff who were involved in the rescue mission of Indian students from Wuhan.

On the instructions of PM Narendra Modi, a GoM was set up comprising of Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri, EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, MoS for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey and MoS for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya to review, monitor and evaluate the preparedness regarding management of Novel Coronavirus in the country.

The GoM held its first meeting, chaired by Dr Harsh Vardhan, at the Nirman Bhawan.