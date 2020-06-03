हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cyclone

As Cyclone Nisarga approaches Mumbai, BMC issues list of dos and don’ts

Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make a landfall very close to Maharashtra's Alibagh on the afternoon of June 3. IMD has officially declared it as a cyclonic storm and it is currently located 450 km south-southwest of Mumbai.

As Cyclone Nisarga approaches Mumbai, BMC issues list of dos and don’ts

Mumbai: Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make a landfall very close to Maharashtra's Alibagh on the afternoon of June 3. IMD has officially declared it as a cyclonic storm and it is currently located 450 km south-southwest of Mumbai.

Mumbai’s civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a list of dos and don’ts for residents during Cyclone Nisarga. "DOs and DONTs for Mumbaikars to take on Cyclone Nisarga. Dial 1916 and Press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern," tweeted BMC. 

Here’s the list of Do's:

* Loose things outside the house should be tied or moved indoors.
* Seal important documents and jewellery in a plastic bag
* Regularly inspect battery operated as well as reserve power systems
* Pay attention to official instructions on television and radio
* Practise the actions to be taken in case of emergencies
* If you do not live in a mud house/hut, choose a part of the house as an emergency shelter and practise how all members of the house will use the space during the cyclone
* Keep an emergency kit ready
* Stay away from windows. Close some windows and keep some open so that the pressure is maintained
* Stay at the centre of the room. Stay away from corners as debris often accumulate in corners
* Hide under strong furniture such as a stool or heavy table or desk, and hod it tight
* Use your hands to protect your head and neck
* Avoid large roof spaces such as auditoriums and shopping malls
* If you find an open space and there is enough time, find right shelter in the nearest pit or pasture
* Relocate to a pre-determined or administration-determined location
* Disconnect the power supply of all non-emergency equipment and tools
* Store drinking water in a clean place
* Help people trapped or injured. Provide first aid, as needed.
* Check for air leaks. If you smell gas or hear a leaking sound, immediately open the windows and exit the building. If possible, turn off the gas valve and report to the gas company.
* Check for damage to electrical equipment. If you notice sparks, exposed wires, or burning smells of rubber, disconnect the main power supply and call an electrician.
* Help those in need of special help like children, physically challenged, elderly, neighbours.

Here’s the list of Don'ts:

* Don’t spread or believe in rumours
* Do not attempt to drive or ride any vehicle during the cyclone
* Stay away from damaged buildings
* Do not move injured people unless it is absolutely safe to do so. It may cause more harm
* Do not allow oil and other flammable substances to spill. Clean them immediately.

