As democracy and digital leader, India ready to work with partners for prosperity and security: PM Narendra Modi at Sydney Dialogue

NEW DELHI: While underlining that technology and data are becoming new weapons in the Digital Age, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that as a "democracy and digital leader'', India is ready to work with partners for shared prosperity and security.

“As a democracy and digital leader, India is ready to work with partners for our shared prosperity and security. India's digital revolution is rooted in our democracy, our demography and the scale of our economy. It's powered by enterprise & innovation of our youth,” PM Narendra Modi said while addressing the Sydney Dialogue via video conferencing.

Hailing the digital revolution, the PM said, “We are in a time of change that happens once in an era. The digital age is changing everything around us. It has redefined politics, economy & society. It is raising new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights & security.’’

The Prime Minister said that the world has ushered in a new era of opportunities for progress and prosperity."But we also face new risks and new forms of conflict across diverse threats, from sea-bed to cyber to space. Technology has already become a major instrument of global competition and key to shaping the future international order," he said.

PM Modi went on to explain how “technology today has become a major instrument of global competition and key to shaping the future international order.” “Technology and data are becoming new weapons,’’ he said.

"Technology and data are becoming new weapons,'' PM Modi said while speaking on the theme of "India`s Technology: Evolution and Revolution".

The Prime Minister, however, cautioned by saying that “we shouldn't allow vested interests to misuse this openness.’’ The PM warned of “new risks and new forms of conflicts across diverse threats from sea-bed to cyber to space.’’

PM Modi also explained how India is turning the challenges of the past into an opportunity to leap into the future and listed out 5 important transitions taking place in India.

"We're building the world's most extensive public information infrastructure...We're on our way to connecting 600,000 villages; we used technology to deliver over 1.1 billion doses of vaccines across India using Cowin and Aarogya Setu," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also urged all democratic nations to work together to ensure that cryptocurrency does not end up in the wrong hands, cautioning that it can spoil the youth. "It is important that all democratic nations work together on this and ensure it does not end up in wrong hands, which can spoil our youth," he said referring to cryptocurrency.

Giving an overview of India's approach to new technologies, PM Modi said the country is investing in developing indigenous capabilities in diverse areas including in 5G and 6G for the telecom sector.

PM Modi said India uses data as a source of empowerment of people and that the country has unmatched experience in doing this in a democratic framework with strong guarantees of individual rights.

PM made these observations while delivering the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue on the theme - India's technology evolution and revolution. PM Modi`s address was preceded by introductory remarks by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister`s Office said in a statement

The Sydney Dialogue is being held from November 17-19. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. The dialogue aims to bring together political, business and government leaders to debate, generate new ideas and work towards common understandings of the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging and critical technologies.

The event will also witness keynote addresses by former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

