As Imran seeks talks with India, US asks Pakistan to ‘shut down’ terror activities

The US has said that Pakistan needs to act against terrorism to improve ties with India. Urging Pakistan to take more decisive steps against terror, the US said that the country needed to arrest and prosecute the ones involved in terrorist activities.

Pakistan- based Dawn News quoted a White House official as saying that Islamabad needed to stop the terrorists from moving freely and acquiring weapons. He further said that terrorists must also be stopped from infiltrating into Indian territory to carry out attacks.

The official said apart from India, even the US administration expected Islamabad to take “sustained and irreversible” steps that would “shut down” terrorist movements emanating from Pakistan.

This comes even as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, seeking resumption of dialogue between the two countries.

In his letter, Imran Khan said that Islamabad wants dialogue to resume with New Delhi to sort out all issues, including Kashmir, between the neighbours. According to Khan, talks between India and Pakistan were the only solution to help the countries move forward.

Tensions between the two countries worsened after the Pulwama terror attack and both the countries were almost on the brink of a war after India's military planes struck a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 and Pakistan carried out a counter-offensive the next day.

After the results of the Lok Sabha election were declared, Imran Khan spoke to Prime Minister Modi to congratulate him on the victory. The Pakistan Prime Minister expressed his desire to work with India for the objective of peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia.