India-Canada Diplomatic Row: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday amid rising tensions between Canada and India following the alleged assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This comes after, India has withdrawn some of its diplomats from Ottawa and expelled six Canadian officials from New Delhi. The action came as Canada implicated several Indian High Commissioners and diplomats in its investigation into Nijjar's killing. New Delhi has criticized the Trudeau government, stating that it has not provided a shred of evidence to support its claims.

According to an official statement from the Canadian Prime Minister's Office, Justin Trudeau discussed the recent developments, calling them a "targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents linked to the Government of India." The statement also noted that the Canadian and UK leaders agreed to remain in close and regular contact as the situation unfolds.

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, about the targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents linked to the Government of India. More on what was discussed: https://t.co/iCvXc0nYQl — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) October 14, 2024

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs while removing Indian diplomats from Ottawa said, “It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau Government's actions endangered their safety. We have no faith in the current Canadian Government's commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials,” the MEA asserted.

India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions

Tensions between India and Canada remain high after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told his country's parliament last year about the "potential involvement" of Indian government agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. However, Trudeau's government has yet to provide any evidence to Indian authorities to substantiate these allegations.

On Canada's move to link the Indian diplomats to Nijjar case, the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that Prime Minister Trudeau’s hostility toward India has been evident for a long time.

the ministry further said, "The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government that is centered around vote bank politics," the MEA statement said.

Responding to the strongly worded statement from the MEA on Monday, Canada PM Trudeau accused the Indian government of making a ‘fundamental error’ by supporting criminal activities in Canada, reported ANI.

Trudeau, speaking at a press conference in Ottawa, underscored the significance of an upcoming meeting between the national security advisors of Canada and India, scheduled for this weekend in Singapore.

Canadian PM recalled his recent interaction with PM Narendra Modi by saying, "When I spoke to PM Modi at the end of last week, I highlighted how incredibly important [the] meeting between our national security advisors in Singapore this weekend was going to be. He was aware of that meeting, and I pressed upon him that the meeting needs to be taken very, very seriously," ANI quoted Trudeau.