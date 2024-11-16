Fresh snowfall has occurred in Kashmir’s mountains and border areas, including popular tourist spots like Gurez Valley, Machhel Valley, Gulmarg, and Sonamarg. The weather is expected to improve from late evening today.

The world-famous ski resorts Gulmarg's Bowl, Kongdori, and Upperwath have received fresh snowfall. The main Gulmarg Bowl received 2-3 cm of snow, while Kongdori and Upperwath saw about 5-6 inches. Sonamarg, another famous tourist destination, also experienced a good amount of snow. Additionally, fresh snowfall has been reported in the border areas of North Kashmir, including Gurez Valley, Machhel Valley, and Karnah. People in Gurez are enjoying the snowfall.

Ejaz Ahmed, a tourist guide in Gurez, mentioned that snowfall has been ongoing in the region since last night, with all hilly areas receiving snow. He advised that, for now, people avoid travelling to Gurez, as the road at Razdan Top is blocked and slippery. He urged travellers to check road conditions before setting out.

While snowfall had stopped in the main Gulmarg area early this morning, locations such as Kongdori, Upperwath, Gurez, Machel, Razdan Top, Sadana Top, and Karnah are still experiencing moderate snowfall.

Authorities have issued an advisory urging the public to avoid avalanche-prone areas and to consult local authorities before visiting tourist spots. The Meteorological Department has also recommended that tourists, trekkers, and travellers check the weather before planning their trips.

The Director of the Kashmir Meteorological Department stated that the weather conditions will improve in Jammu and Kashmir by late evening today, though the weather may remain poor in the hilly areas. He added that the weather will remain cold but dry until November 23.

Meanwhile, officials reported that the Bandipora-Gurez road has been temporarily closed due to fresh snowfall at Sadhna Top, as well as in the Karnah-Kupwara and Rajdan Top areas. The Border Roads Organization has started snow clearance work to restore vehicular movement.

Additionally, light rain occurred in Kashmir, but icy winds from the mountains have caused the temperature across the Kashmir Valley to drop by 4-5 degrees below normal, prompting people to wear warm clothing.