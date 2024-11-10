'As Long As There Is Single BJP MP or MLA..': Amit Shah Vows No Religion-Based Reservation For Muslims

Maharashtra Election 2024: With voting day for Maharashtra approaching fast, the BJP has scaled up its assault against Congress amid the reservation and caste-census debate. Hitting out at the Congress, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of indulging in appeasement politics, risking the social fabric of Maharashtra. Shah said that the BJP won't allow religion-based reservation at any cost.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders' lust for power has blinded them to the long-term consequences of their actions on marginalised communities. The BJP is firmly committed to the welfare of all communities but is strictly against any form of reservation for Muslims. As long as there is even one BJP MP or MLA, we will oppose religion-based reservations. This is our commitment," said Shah.

MVA की सारी योजनाएँ तुष्टीकरण करने वाली, विचारधारा का अपमान करने वाली और महाराष्ट्र की संस्कृति से छल कर किसी भी तरह सत्ता प्राप्त करने की लालसा रखने वाली है।



MVA च्या सर्व योजना लांगूलचालन करणा-या, विचारधारेचा अवमान करणा-या आणि महाराष्ट्राच्या संस्कृतीची थट्टा करुन कोणत्याही… pic.twitter.com/Oal8Y5r7MR — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 10, 2024

Addressing a rally in Jalgaon, Union Home Minister Shah said that a recent memorandum submitted by the Ulema Association to the Congress sought a 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for the Muslim community but the BJP is against religion-based reservation.

Shah said that the 10 per cent quota demand for the Muslim community would eat into the benefits of Dalits, tribals and Other Backward Classes, since there is a 50 per cent cap on quota and any increase will come at the cost of existing ones.



Speaking in Mumbai earlier in the day, Shah had said, "Our Constitution does not provide reservations based on religion" but the Congress was promising such quotas before coming to power.

Earlier, the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi released their poll manifesto today promising increased monthly financial aid for women. Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23.