IAF

As 'nation's eyes in the skies' will keep thwarting India's enemies, says IAF

With a strong message to all its enemies, the IAF said that they live by their motto.

File photo

New Delhi: A day after trolling Pakistan with a Hindi poem, the Indian Air Force on Saturday came up with another poem and assured the nation to keep defending it. With a strong message to all its enemies, the IAF said that they live by their motto.

Taking to social Twitter, it said, "The country sleeps at peace, without a care, we the defenders, Surya ke Veer, the Nation’s eyes in the skies, our enemies’ worst nightmare. Ever vigilant, always ready, Day or night to take on the enemy. We live by our motto - नभःस्पृशं दीप्तम् Touch the sky with glory."

On Friday, the IAF trolled the neighbouring country with a poem which said that its Mirage 2000 fighter jets had to cross over into Pakistan as Islamabad had crossed its limits by attacking CRPF personnel in Pulwama.

The poem by the Air Force comes at a time when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan started tweeting in Hindi on the ongoing conflict with India.

(With inputs from ANI)

