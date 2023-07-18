trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636904
As Opposition Leaders Meet, Posters Terming Nitish Kumar 'Unstable PM Contender' Surface In Bengaluru

Posters dubbing Kumar as the “Unstable Prime Ministerial Contender” in bold letters were spotted near the Chalukya Circle and Windsor Manor bridge and Airport Road

New Delhi: Posters and banners targetting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar surfaced in the city hours after the joint Opposition Parties meet got underway to create a platform against the ruling BJP alliances, sources said on Tuesday. The posters dubbing Kumar as the “Unstable Prime Ministerial Contender” in bold letters were spotted near the Chalukya Circle and Windsor Manor bridge and Airport Road near Hebbal locality on Monday night.

“Bangalore rolls out the red carpet for CM Nitish Kumar!” it read. The posters also mention boldly about incidents of bridge collapses in Bihar under his regime. “First date of Sultanganj Bridge Collapse - April 2022, Second date of Sultanganj bridge collapse - June 2023.”

Another poster ridiculed him as “Shri Nitish Kumar, the CM, Government of Bihar, the man who builds underwater bridges.” The posters with pictures of Sultanganj bridge collapse were also put up.

Notably, Nitish Kumar is one of the prominent leaders taking part in the event and is yet to react on the development.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy when asked about Congress questioning him on his ideology, stated that they ask the same question to Nitish Kumar.

When asked, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated that the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has realised his mistake of joining hands with the BJP.

