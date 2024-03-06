As PM Modi Meets Sandeshkhali Women, Mamata Banerjee Announces Enhanced Remuneration For Bengal Asha, Anganwadi Workers

In a big announcement for the women of Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha election, CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced hike in the remunerations of ASHA and Anganwadi workers. She made the announcement on her social media platform ‘X’. Bengal CM said that despite financial constraints imposed on the state, the TMC government is determined to spare no efforts in ensuring that happy and prosperous lives for the people. Mamata Banerjee’s announcement came just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with women of Sandeshkhali.

She said, “It is with immense pleasure that I announce that from April, 2024, our ASHA and Anganwadi workers will receive an enhanced remuneration of Rs. 750 every month. Additionally, we've decided to increase the monthly remuneration for our Anganwadi helpers by Rs. 500. Despite the financial constraints imposed on us, we are determined to spare no efforts in ensuring that our people lead happy and prosperous lives!”

TMC Aims To Woo Female Voters

The announcement of increased financial aid comes as political parties gear up for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election, aiming to attract voters. As of January 22, the total number of female electors is 3.73 crores, and the raised compensation is likely to impact public perception. In West Bengal, the 64,904 ASHA workers, who previously received Rs 8,250 monthly, will now receive Rs 9,000. Chief Minister Banerjee also mentioned a Rs 500 per month raise for Anganwadi helpers, increasing their monthly remuneration from Rs 6,000 to Rs 6,500. These adjustments will be implemented starting April 1.

Going INDIA Bloc Way

Banerjee’s announcement of salary hike comes days after the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi announced Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana in the 2024-25 Budget. As per this initiative, every woman aged 18 and above will be granted a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000. A step that is aimed at wooing women voters in the wake of the Lok Sabha polls of 2024.

Modi In Bengal

Bengal CM’s declaration coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state capital, where he inaugurated India's inaugural underwater metro. Following the inauguration, he interacted with the state's children and the Sandeshkhali victims, an incident that captured nationwide attention from both the media and the public.