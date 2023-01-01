Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Modi govt, says Centre halved free ration for 81 crore poor

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi today slammed the Narendra Modi government accusing it of halving the free ration given to the poor. He said that instead of helping the citizens, the government is increasing the difficulties of the poor.

"The Modi government has reduced the ration of 81 crore poor by 50%. Instead of 10 kg, now only 5 kg ration will be available. How can a poor family survive in this? The ration is the right of the poor, not alms. Instead of providing relief from unemployment and inflation, the government is increasing the difficulties of the poor," said Owaisi.

Notably, Owaisi's remark came a week after the Modi government announced to give free rations to around 80 crore people under the National Food Security Act.

The Centre on December 23 announced free ration for 81.35 crore poor people under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for one year. Under NFSA, also called the food law, the government provides 5 kilogram of food grains per person per month at Rs 2-3 per kg. The families covered under Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) get 35 kg of food grains per month. Rice is given to poor persons under NFSA at Rs 3 per kg and wheat at Rs 2 per kg.

The free ration under the NFSA came at the cost of the free ration scheme Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), which did not get an extension beyond December 31. Under PMGKAY, five kilograms of food grains per person per month is provided free to 81.35 crore beneficiaries covered under NFSA. Thus, the beneficiaries used to get a 10 kg ration.