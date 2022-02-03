Asaduddin Owaisi says his car fired upon in UP, one suspect arrested

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday (February 1) said that bullets were fired upon his vehicle near Chhajarsi toll plaza when he was heading to Delhi after election campaigning in Meerut's Kithaur in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking to ANI, Owaisi said, I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur. 3-to 4 rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by 2 people near Chhajarsi toll plaza.

They were a total of 3-4 people. Tires of my vehicle punctured, I left on another vehicle, he added. AIMIM chief urged the Election Commission to look into the matter and also said that he will take the issue to the parliament.

Meanwhile, the police are examining the CCTV footage and have apprehended one suspect in the matter.

