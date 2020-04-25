Asaduddin Owaisi sends groceries to 30 BPL Hindu families after distress call woman calls for help

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday (April 25) arranged groceries for at least 30 poor Hindu families after he received a distress call from a woman.

The woman, identified as Madhavi from Lal Darwaza area near Charminar, which comes under Owaisi's constituency, dialled the MP and informed him that there are about 30 families, most belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL), who do not have groceries at their homes and are unable to cook food.

"I called up Asad Saab and told him like me and my family, there are many families nearby who are not able to go out and get groceries due to lockdown and asked him to help. Within an hour, he sent 30 packets of groceries through the local people and helped us. We thank him," the woman said.

On Friday, Owaisi distributed PPE kits to Asha and Anganwadi workers along with local police and municipal workers worth Rs 15 lakh.

"I don't see caste or religion if a person approaches me or my party for a help. We always help those who are in need," Owaisi has stated this on several occasions.

It is to be noted that Owaisi is one of the most controversial political figures in India and is known to make headlines for his remarks.