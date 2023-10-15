AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned Israel calling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal. The parliamentarian also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call for an end to the Israel-Hamas war if India wants to become a superpower or a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Owaisi said that the world is silent over Israeli occupation for the last 70 years.

"The poor people of Gaza, with a population of 21 lakh, 10 lakh have been rendered homeless. The cruel Israeli government wants all Gazans to evacuate and turn it into a security zone. The world is silent. Act against those (Hamas) who attacked you but what hard the poor people of Gaza did to you (Israel)?...For 70 years Israel has been an occupier. Palestine is an occupied territory. You cannot see the occupation, you cannot see the atrocities," said Owaisi.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: On the Israel-Palestine conflict, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "The poor people of Gaza, with a population of 21 lakh, 10 lakh have been rendered homeless...The world is silent...For 70 years Israel has been an occupier...You cannot see the occupation,… pic.twitter.com/9riNvVEOV1 October 15, 2023

Reacting to his remarks, BJP leader and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this is just another tactic by the AIMIM leader to grab publicity. "What will happen by chanting Palestine Jindabad here? Owaisi should go and fight from Hamas's side. He should go and give his advice in Gaza. Why to create a chaos here?" said Sarma.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended his support to Israel after the terror attack by Hamas. However, the Government of India has maintained New Delhi's stand of continuous negotiations for establishing a sovereign and free Palestine. Following the October 7 terror attack on Israel, the Israeli Defence Forces have launched a massive counteroffensive against Hamas sites in Gaza and the war has entered the 8th day today with total casualties nearing 4,000.