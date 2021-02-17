Asaram Bapu, convict in rape case, admitted to hospital in Jodhpur after chest pain

Jodhpur: Asaram Bapu, a convict in a rape case, was admitted to a hospital in Jodhpur (Rajasthan) late at night on Tuesday (February 16, 2021) following chest pain.

The self-styled godman who is serving life imprisonment in Jodhpur Central Jail, also complained of restlessness, discomfort in the knees, and other ailments.

Asaram was taken to the emergency ward of Jodhpur's Mahatma Gandhi Hospital around 11 PM on Tuesday, where the doctors performed his ECG and chest X-ray, along with blood test. His ECG report was normal.

The 79-year-old was then shifted to the Mathuradas Mathur Hospital around 1 AM on Wednesday under tight security.

Meanwhile, Asaram Bapu’s supporters have started gathering at the MDM Hospital.

This is to be noted Asaram was accused of raping a minor girl at his 'Ashram' in the Manai area near Jodhpur in August 2013. He was found guilty of various charges, including sections 370(4) (trafficking), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354A (outraging modesty), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and some sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from agencies)

