NEW DELHI: At the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the profound connection between India and ASEAN, emphasizing not only their history and geography but also shared values, regional integration, and a commitment to peace, prosperity, and a multipolar world. PM Modi underscored that ASEAN is the cornerstone of India's Act East Policy, endorsing ASEAN's vision of ASEAN-India centrality and Indo-Pacific cooperation.

Celebrating ASEAN's Significance

This year's theme, "ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth," reflects the importance of ASEAN, where every voice is heard and where growth on a global scale is driven. PM Modi emphasized ASEAN's pivotal role in global economic development.

Strengthening The Partnership

PM Modi acknowledged that the partnership between India and ASEAN has now entered its fourth decade and expressed his gratitude for co-chairing the Summit. He extended his congratulations to Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organizing the event.

Warm Welcome & Vibrant Diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the Jakarta Convention Centre, where Indonesian President Joko Widodo greeted him. The Indian community in Jakarta also extended a grand welcome, chanting 'Vande Mataram' and 'Modi Modi' as they gathered at the Ritz Carlton Hotel.

Ceremonial Welcome

PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Jakarta International Airport, where he was received by I. Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati, Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Protection.

Commitment To Global Challenges

Before departing for Indonesia, Prime Minister Modi expressed his eagerness to discuss practical cooperation measures with other leaders to collectively address global challenges. He emphasized the importance of engagement with the ASEAN group as a vital component of India's 'Act East Policy.'

Future Of ASEAN-India Relations

PM Modi expressed anticipation for discussions with ASEAN leaders regarding the future direction of their partnership, which has grown stronger in its fourth decade. He emphasized that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established last year, has invigorated their ties.

East Asia Summit Ahead

Following the ASEAN-India Summit, PM Modi will participate in the 18th East Asia Summit, focusing on critical regional issues such as food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. He looks forward to collaborating with fellow East Asia Summit leaders to address these global challenges through practical cooperation measures.

Upcoming G20 Summit

PM Modi is set to return to New Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit, scheduled for September 9 and 10.