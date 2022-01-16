Aseem Arun, former Kanpur police Commissioner, joins BJP ahead of UP Assembly polls

New Delhi: Aseem Arun, a former Kanpur police Commissioner, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (January 16, 2022) in Lucknow.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur welcomed Arun to the saffron party and said that the latter had seen how the Yogi Adityanath government crush the mafia to restore law and order in the state.

He also said that an increasing number of youths are getting attracted to the BJP and this would ensure the party`s return to power with greater numbers.

Arun, a 1994 batch IPS officer, had resigned earlier this month to join politics and is likely to contest the Kannauj Assembly seat.

"It was a decision taken within eight days. I was contacted by the party leadership and given the offer of joining politics. I am starting a new chapter in my life though just like my previous job I will be serving people always," he said.

Arun added that he would work for the party in whatever role was assigned to him.

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP declared the names of candidates for 107 seats going to polls in the first and second phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh. The party fielded Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu in Prayagraj as it expressed confidence of retaining power with a big majority.

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly is scheduled to be held in seven phases starting from February 10.

