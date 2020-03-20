Asha Devi flashes victory sign, say justice has been served, March 20 will be remembered as Nirbhaya Nyay Divas

New Delhi: Soon after all the four convicts in Nirbhaya murder case - Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma - were hanged till death at 5.30 am on Friday (March 20, 2020), the girl's mother Asha Devi flashed a victory sign and said that though justice was delayed, it has finally been served. Asha Devi further said that March 20 will be remembered as the day for daughters and it will be a lesson for those who attempt to commit such heinous crimes.

Showing victory sign while coming out of the Supreme Court, Asha Devi hugged the Nirbhaya case lawyer, made the victory sign and thanked the people of the country for standing with her during the over seven-year-long fight for justice.

Nirbhaya's mother said that after the final order of Supreme court to hang the convicts was approved she hugged the picture of her daughter and said ''you got justice today".

Nearly seven and half years after a young medical student was gang-raped, brutally tortured and left to die in a moving bus in Delhi, the four adult convicts who took part in the heinous crime - Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma - were hanged in Delhi's Tihar Jail where they had spent the last few hours in isolation. This is the first time in the history of India that four convicts were hanged at the same time.