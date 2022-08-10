Trinamool came forward with the 'full truth' two days after a public interest case was filed on how the properties of 19 leaders and ministers of Trinamool are increasing. They claim that the BJP, Left and Congress are running 'half-truth' campaigns on the issue. Of the 19 whose names came out last Monday, five — Firhad Hakim, Bratya Basu, Arup Roy, Shiuli Saha and Moloy Ghatak — held a press conference on Wednesday. Bratya presented the 'complete' list in the meeting. He claimed that the names of several leaders of the opposition including Adhir Chowdhury, Suryakanta Mishra are in that list.

All five Trinamool ministers present in Wednesday's meeting were seen in an 'aggressive' posture. At the same time, Firhad's statement, "They got the opportunity, everyone is insulting." He also said, "It is not a public interest case. The case made for political interest.'' Minister Firhad Hakim claimed, ''Increasing the salary is not unfair. Buying property is also not wrong.''

Biplab Chowdhury filed a public interest case in Calcutta High Court in 2017. Last Monday, his lawyer Shamim Ahmed showed a list of 19 leaders-ministers of Bengal along with their movable and immovable assets in the High Court. From 2011 to 2016, the property of these 19 people has increased enormously. Trinamool leaders and ministers held a press conference on Wednesday with a copy of the verdict in the case. Firhad was seen in an 'aggressive' mood there. In the meeting, Firhad said, "We have sacrificed personal happiness to do human work. I fought with Mamata Banerjee for the sake of people. But we are being insulted continuously for political purposes.''

Firhad also brought up the issue of Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested for corruption in the SSC recruitment case. "We are all ashamed of what Partha has done. But that does not mean that everyone in the Trinamool is a thief. I have a family Business. I have not hidden any information about the property." Firhad further claimed, "All these allegations are half-truths. Many leaders of CPM and Congress are also involved in this public interest case."

After that Bratya took out a list. He said that they have nothing to say about the observation of the court. But the education minister of the state raised a question as to why the entire part of the judgment of the public interest case was not presented. After that, holding up the copy of the verdict, he said, "It is correct, there are names of 19 Trinamool leaders, ministers and MLAs. It's true. But the name of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (State Congress President) is in that same judgment. His property increased. He is followed by Suryakanta Mishra (former CPM state secretary and former minister), Ashok Bhattacharya (Left Front era minister and former mayor of Siliguri), Kanti Ganguly (former minister, CPM leader), Abu Hena (former state minister and Congress leader) and others.''

After the Trinamool's press conference, the BJP leadership said that they will not comment on the matter pending before the court.