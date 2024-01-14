Ashok Gajapati Raju, Ex-Aviation Min Who Hails From Royal Family Goes Viral For Waiting For Train Like A Commoner

New Delhi: A picture of Ashok Gajapati Raju is making rounds on social media these days, in which he is seen sitting like ordinary people at Hyderabad railway station, waiting for a train. Raju belongs to the Vizianagaram royal family and has served as the civil aviation minister in the central government. At that time, all the airlines used to operate on his directions. His picture is getting viral, where people are praising him a lot. The picture was shared by the official account of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), in which Raju, wearing a blue jacket, is seen sitting with his family and waiting for the train.

TDP wrote on the social media platform X, ‘Ashok Gajapati Raju is a king in himself. He was seen waiting for the train like a common man at Hyderabad railway station to go back home. He is a symbol of honesty and integrity, he always does what is best for the people. Power never corrupted him. This is Telugu Desam for you!’

Since the post was shared, more than four thousand people have liked it and it has been retweeted nearly a thousand times, where people are lauding Raju’s simplicity.

One user wrote, ‘I have seen him many times roaming on the roads of Vizianagaram without any security.’ Another user wrote, ‘Despite being from a royal family, he believed in simplicity and honesty in public life - such qualities are urgently needed in the elected bodies to fulfill the aspirations of the common man.’ A third person wrote, ‘A man of simplicity. Living a life connected to the ground.’